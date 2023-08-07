By Dhiraj Beniwal

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Assailants, who stabbed Tillu Tajpuria to death in Tihar jail, wrote 'Gogi Bhai' in Hindi on the wall of the cell where they were lodged, according to the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police.

Delhi Police on August 3, filed a chargesheet against six accused persons under sections for murder, attempt to murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and common intention of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet.

The chargesheet has minute-by-minute detail of the offence and how it was committed.

It is alleged that Sunil Baliyan alias Tillu Tajpuria was murdered to avenge the murder of Jitender Mann alias Gogi in the Rohini Court in September 2021 by the Tillu gang.

The chargesheet said Tillu was lodged in the Rohini Jail and was shifted to Tihar Jail on April 22, 2023.

After seeing him, the assailants hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him. The assailants allegedly murdered Tillu and also injured another inmate Rohit alias Rahul.

Tillu had entered the cell where Rohit was lodged, after seeing the assailants coming towards him on the morning of May 2, 20223.

Rohit and Tillu tried to lock the cell from inside but the assailants stabbed him from outside. After opening the door, the assailants dragged Tillu to the open and stabbed him, Delhi Police informed in the chargesheet.

It is also said that before coming towards the cell of Tillu, the assailants locked others' cells from outside so that no one can come to save him.

The chargesheet states further that after stabbing Tillu to death, the assailants returned to their cell.

When the forensic team inspected the crime scene, it also inspected the cell where the four assailants were lodged. There the forensic team found 'Gogi Bhai' written in Hindi on the wall of the cell.

The CCTV footage collected during the investigation shows that the assailants were normal after committing the crime.

One of the assailants in his cell made tea for all of them.

After the brutal stabbing, the assailants handed over their weapons and the improvised knives to security personnel. Before that, they had put their knives in the bucket in the bathrooms, according to the chargesheet. (ANI)

