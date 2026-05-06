India News | After Losing Power, Security Stepped Down Outside TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Residence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): As power equations changed in West Bengal, so did the security set-up outside TMC MP Abhsishek Banerjee's house in Kolkata. The area has seen considerable downgrade in the security for the MP with residents of the area now free to move around.

A local, Sourav Banerjee, on Wednesday, highlighted a significant shift in the security situation in his area, previously marked by heavy police presence for TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. According to a local, Sourav Banerjee, the politician had not contributed to the community's welfare in the past but built a huge building for herself.

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However, Sourav praised the recent improvements in security and the positive changes the locality has experienced.

"There used to be 300-350 policemen here just for an MP... Look at the situation now, the atmosphere is calm. People can walk on the roads, but earlier we used to have trouble. This is Abhishek Banerjee's house. He has built such a big building, but he hasn't done anything for us. He used to threaten us, but people are living peacefully now. We are in a very good situation right now. The change that has been brought is a very good thing. The security here has improved," Sourav told ANI.

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Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a stern directive to the West Bengal Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure 'zero tolerance' toward any incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The ECI directive came after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Asansol's Godhuli area was allegedly vandalised on Monday after the BJP recorded a historic win in the assembly elections.

Unknown miscreants vandalised the TMC office, leaving the premises heavily damaged, with furniture, flags, posters and banners torn down.This is the second alleged incident of vandalism of the TMC office.

Meanwhile, the BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the assembly polls, ending TMC's 15-year rule. The party is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal.

In Bhabanipur, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee by a vote margin of over 15,000 votes. Adhikari got 73917 votes while Mamata got 58812.

In Nandigram, Adhikari defeated TMC's Pabitra Kar by a margin of 9665 votes.

Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.

Despite the BJP's sweeping seat victory, the vote share revealed a more competitive undercurrent. The party secured 45.84% of the vote, while the TMC followed closely with 40.80%, highlighting that the electoral battle remained fiercely contested at the grassroots level.

The CPI(M) garnered 4.45%, and Congress secured 2.97%, while other smaller parties and independents collectively contributed around 4.28%. The numbers suggest that while the BJP translated its vote share into a decisive seat advantage, the Opposition retained a substantial voter base--pointing to a divided yet shifting electorate. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)