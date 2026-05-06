Assam Government Formation 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma Says BJP-Led Govt Swearing-In After May 11, Resigns as CM

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Guwahati, May 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the formation and swearing-in of the new BJP-led government in the state would take place after May 11, following completion of the constitutional and organisational formalities. Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Sarma said the Election Commission had formally notified the Assembly poll results, after which he tendered the resignation of his Council of Ministers in line with democratic traditions.

“The Election Commission has officially declared the results and submitted the notification to the Governor. Immediately after that, I submitted my resignation as Chief Minister and also recommended dissolution of the present Assam Legislative Assembly,” Sarma said. He added that the Governor accepted both recommendations and asked the outgoing ministry to continue as a caretaker government until the new ministry takes charge. “We will continue as a caretaker government during this transition period till the new government is formed,” he said. People of Assam Voted for Us Wholeheartedly: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as NDA Sweeps State.

Sarma, however, indicated that the swearing-in ceremony would not take place before May 11. “I have heard discussions about May 12, though I cannot officially confirm the date. But I can say that the formation of the new government and swearing-in will happen after May 11,” he said. The Chief Minister said a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party would be held in the presence of BJP's former national president J.P. Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who have been appointed as central observers. He said the BJP Legislature Party would elect its leader, following which an NDA meeting would formally endorse the candidate before staking a claim to form the government. ‘Very Clear, Strong and Overwhelming Verdict’: Congress Announces Full Support to TVK’s Vijay in Forming Next Govt in Tamil Nadu.

New Assam Govt To Be Formed After May 11, Says Himanta Sarma

Shri @JPNadda ji and Shri @NayabSainiBJP ji will preside over the BJP Legislature Party meeting to elect the BJP Legislature Party leader followed by the meeting of NDA. The oath taking of new Assam Govt will take place after May 11th.#AssamNDA3 pic.twitter.com/Y0L5ZUMRjI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 6, 2026

“The Governor will then invite the elected leader to form the ministry. Only after these constitutional steps are completed will decisions regarding the composition of the new Cabinet be taken,” Sarma added. He said the date of the Legislature Party meeting would be announced shortly by the BJP central leadership. The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam with a massive mandate, securing a comfortable majority in the 126-member Assembly.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).