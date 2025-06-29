Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 29 (PTI) Days after several Muslim organisations raised concerns over the use of Zumba fitnes programme in Kerala's school anti-drug campaign, a Sangh Parivar outfit has now come out strongly against the state government on Sunday, calling the move a "cultural invasion" and a "show of hypocrisy".

The Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, a right-wing cultural think tank based in Thiruvananthapuram, accused the CPI(M)-led Left government of promoting foreign practices while neglecting Kerala's rich heritage in traditional sports, yoga, and dance.

"Kerala has a rich legacy in the field of art and sports. The government, which has made no effort to preserve or promote this heritage, is now promoting foreign products like Zumba -- a move driven by the hidden agenda of certain vested interests," said R Sanjayan, the director of the organisation.

He said the import of Zumba aims to deny opportunities to Kerala's traditional physical trainers and to yoga instructors, who are now gaining widespread recognition.

"In reality, Zumba is an intrusion and a cultural invasion against the traditional identity and heritage of this land," he said in a statement here.

Earlier, various Muslim groups had voiced opposition to Zumba being included in school programmes, arguing that the dance form and its attire clashed with their cultural and religious values.

Sanjayan said the government's actions reveal "clear double standards" in its approach to public welfare and cultural sensitivity.

He said while drug cartels continue to operate, the government is only arresting victims and making a spectacle out of it.

At the same time, the government is importing things like Zumba instead of supporting local talent," Sanjayan said.

"It is in this context that the government's hypocrisy over Zumba becomes evident," he said.

According to Sanjayan, Zumba is an invasion and encroachment on the cultural identity and heritage of this land.

He also raised concerns that Zumba programmes might pave the way for backdoor appointments.

"The import of Zumba is aimed at denying opportunities to Kerala's traditional physical education instructors and yoga trainers, who are now gaining widespread recognition," he said.

Sanjayan said it is also worth noting that physical education teachers selected through the PSC are not being appointed on time.

"This paves the way for the smooth backdoor appointment of Zumba trainers," he alleged.

Kerala, Sanjayan added, does not lack skilled choreographers, yoga trainers, or sports coaches.

"If there is a need for innovative expressions, their services can very well be utilised. However, they receive no support whatsoever from the government," he said.

"If innovation and creativity are needed, the government only needs to look within".

The Bharatiya Vichara Kendram has called on parents, teachers' unions, and cultural organisations to resist what it described as "covert moves that go against the cultural essence of our land."

The Zumba programme was introduced in schools following a directive from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who stated that the dance, which combines aerobic movements performed to lively music would help reduce stress among schoolchildren and, in turn, counter the menace of drug abuse prevalent among young people.

From this academic year, many schools have begun offering Zumba training. However, some Muslim organisations came out against the government's decision.

