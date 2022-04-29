Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI) Alleging that the situation in the country is not right due to the poor performance of the Centre and the "poison" of hatred being spread, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said he would make efforts to address the situation.

Speaking at an Iftar event organised here by the state government, Rao said Telangana has achieved rapid progress since its formation in 2014.

Also Read | @CoalIndiaHQ @RailMinIndia CIL Has Offered 5.75 MT Coal to the State/Central Gencos and … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The central government's performance has been poor, he said, while claiming that Telangana's GSDP would have been much higher if the Union government performed on par with the state government.

It is one's duty as a citizen of the country to address the situation, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Chief Ministers-Chief Justices Conference Tomorrow.

"The way we achieved Telangana statehood and took the state towards the destination of progress, we will, in a similar way, look at India (to address the situation)," Rao said.

Conveying Ramzan wishes to the Muslim community in Telangana and across the country, the Chief Minister said he hoped to be able to make a contribution for the country.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, state ministers and others were present on the occasion.

Rao on Wednesday launched a broadside against the ruling BJP at the Centre, charging it with adopting divisive politics to cover up its failures and asked what has Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved in his eight years in office.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief, who had spoken at the TRS Foundation Day celebrations, also pitched for an alternative agenda for nation building and announced his party playing a key role in it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)