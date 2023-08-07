Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 7 (ANI): The BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar made some key organisational changes to the party's state unit ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Majumdar appointed new party district presidents, who took charge with immediate effect on Sunday, the BJP's Bengal unit informed through an official release.

Announcing the organisational changes in an internal communication, Majumdar named Sukumar Roy as the new party district president for Cooch Behar district while Manoj Tigga took over as the party's chief in Alipurduar district of North Bengal.

Further, Bapi Goswami was named as the party's president in Jalpaiguri district, with Arub Mondal and Kalyan Dewan taking over as the party chiefs in Siliguri and Darjeeling districts.

Basudeb Sarkar would lead the party affairs in Uttar Dinajpur districts while Swarup Choudhuri was named as the BJP president for Dakshin Dinajpur district.

Further, through the letter, Majumdar named Ujjwal Dutta as the party president for Malda Uttar district while Partha Sarathi Chatterjee was assigned to lead the party affairs in Malda Dakshin district.

Dhananjay Ghosh was picked as the new district chief of Jangipur while Sakharab Sarkar, Soumen Mondal, Arjun Biswas and and Partha Sarathi Chatterjee took over as the party's presidents of Berhampore, Murshidabad, Uttar Nadia, and Dakshin Nadia districts.

For Bongaon district, Debdas Mondal was named as the new president while for Barasat and Basirhat districts, Tarun Kanti Ghosh and Tapas Ghosh were appointed the new chiefs.

Manoj Bandyopadhyay took over as the new BJP president for Barrackpore district while Manoj Bandyopadhyay, Arijit Bakshi, Tamoghna Ghosh, Anupam Bhattacharya and Kuntal Chowdhury were named the new chiefs for Kolkata North Suburban, Uttar Kolkata, Dakshin Kolkata, and Jadavpur districts.

For Diamond Harbour district, Avijit Sardar was named the new district president while Utpal Naskar, Nabendusundar Naskar, Ramaprasad Bhattacharya, Arun Pal Choudhary, Mohan Adak and Tushar Majumder took over as the new chiefs of Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Howrah Town, Howrah Gramin, Sreerampur, and Hooghly districts.

For Arambagh district, the party named Biman Ghosh as the new chief while Tapasi Mondal, Arup Kumar Das, Tanmoy Das, Toofan Mahato, Tapas Mishra, Sunil Rudra Mandal and Amarnath Sakha were named presidents of Tamluk, Contai, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Bankura and Bishnupur districts.

Further, Vivek Ranga was named as the new district president of Purulia while Bappaditya Chatterjee, Abhijit Tah, Gopal Chattopadhay, Sannashi Charan Mandal and Dhruba Saha were appointed as the new chiefs of Asansol, Bardhaman, Katwa, Bolpur and Birbhum districts. (ANI)

