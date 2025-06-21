Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Air India said that it remains in solidarity with the families who lost their dear ones in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12 and informed that a central helpdesk set up by the airline company, which has been active since June 15, has been assisting families in processing claims for the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs.

This single-window system ensures faster documentation and helps initiate compensation procedures promptly, Air India said in a press statement.

Also Read | West Bengal: BJP Leader Sheikh Bakibulla Found Hanging at His Residence in Hooghly, Police Launch Probe.

The interim compensation began being released from June 20 with three families having received payments so far, and the remaining claims are being processed.

This is in addition to the Rs 1 crore support already announced by Tata Sons. Air India has also been reaching out to those who were injured and the families of those who lost their lives on the ground to initiate the compensation process for them, the statement said.

Also Read | 'Muslims Cannot Perform Surya Namaskar': Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Says Yoga Should Be Encouraged in Mosques and Madrassas, Expresses Strong Reservations on 'Surya Namaskar'.

Since the accident, over 500 volunteers from Air India and 17 other Tata group companies have united to offer heartfelt assistance to everyone affected by the tragedy. Each affected family has been assigned at least one dedicated, trained caregiver from Air India's Special Assistance team to provide 24/7 support.

The families are also being assisted throughout the hospital processes, including during DNA identification. When the mortal remains are released by the hospital, at least one caregiver accompanies each family to facilitate the transportation as well as funerals while ensuring dignity and utmost respect for the deceased and their loved ones. Families are also being provided with other comprehensive financial assistance during this difficult time, covering travel, accommodation, medical and funeral expenses, with additional needs addressed promptly.

In recognition of the importance of clear communication at this time, many volunteers are also providing sensitive care to the families in regional languages. To support the mental health of the affected families and/or individuals, a team of trained psychologists and doctors has been deployed in Ahmedabad to offer trauma counselling and psychological support, while medical personnel, including nurses and a pharmacist, address ongoing or emerging health needs.

Two toll-free helpline numbers, established on June 12, continue to provide information and support to Indian and international callers, addressing any queries or support needs from the families.

We will continue supporting those affected long after the work in Ahmedabad is done for, as our Chairman has said, these families are now Tata families.

Air India and Tata Sons remain steadfast in our commitment to stand by all those affected, ensuring they receive unwavering support, care, and compassion as they navigate this profound loss. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)