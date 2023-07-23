Thiruvananthapuram, July 23: An Air India Express flight from the Kerala state capital to Dubai returned, on Sunday, barely a couple of hours after take off due to an issue with the air conditioning system of the aircraft, Thiruvananthapuram airport officials said. Air India Express Flight From Dubai Makes Emergency Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, All 156 Passengers Safe.

The flight, IX 539, which took off with 178 people onboard -- including the crew -- from here at 1.19 PM returned back and landed safely at 3.52 PM, an airport official said. Air India Express Saudi Arabia-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Due to Technical Snag.

"The plane landed safely. All passengers and crew are fine. A local standby was declared. It was an AC issue, " the official said. The passengers are presently at the airport and would be taking off within an hour on another flight arranged by the airline, he added.

