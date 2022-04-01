New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Air India has grounded two cabin crew members of its Tokyo-Delhi flight of March 25 for mistakenly serving non-vegetarian meal to a vegetarian passenger, government officials said.

The passenger had booked a Jain vegetarian meal for himself, the officials said.

However, the two crew members mistakenly served him a non-vegetarian meal, they added.

When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members, the officials said.

The airline has grounded the two crew members and initiated a probe into this incident, they added.

