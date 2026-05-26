India News | AIADMK's Political Crisis Deepens as Another MLA Likely to Resign After Three Legislators' Exit

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 (ANI): In another major development over the deepening political crisis within All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), another MLA E Subaya, representing Ambasamudram constituency, is likely to resign and submit his resignation to assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar, as per sources.

This comes a day after three AIADMK legislators, including Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar tendered their resignations to speaker and met Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna to join Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

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Following the resignations, Speaker JCD Prabhakar accepted the resignations of three AIADMK MLAs later in the day.

Speaking to reporters, the Assembly Speaker said that the resignations were found to be in order as per Assembly rules and were submitted in person.

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"Dharapuram MLA Sathyabama, Madhuranthakam MLA Maragatham Kumaravel, and Perundurai MLA Jayakumar have formally submitted letters resigning from their positions as Members of the Legislative Assembly with effect from today. Since the resignations were found to be in order as per Assembly rules, they have been accepted. MLAs must submit their resignation letters in their own handwriting and present them personally, without sending them through others. If this procedure is not followed, an inquiry may be conducted. As they submitted the letters directly in person, a decision was taken immediately," JCD Prabhakar said.

The development also drew criticism from the oppositon with DMK chief MK Stalin calling it "horse trading" at a "horse speed."

In an X post, MK Stalin lambasted TVK for being a "force of misery" and asked if the people cast their votes for the ruling party "merely to witness such disgraceful spectacles."

Recalling the factional split within the AIADMK camp during the trust vote, he wrote, "'Horse-trading' proceeding at 'horse-speed'! Scene 1: In the absence of a majority, the TVK seeks support from the leaders of its alliance partners. Scene 2: Negotiating a price to secure the supportive vote of a faction within the AIADMK during the confidence motion--while also picking up an AMMK member as a bonus. Scene 3: Orchestrating the resignations of certain AIADMK members and inducting them into their own party--right within the premises of the Secretariat itself."

"Did the people cast their votes for you merely to witness such disgraceful spectacles? Those who boasted of being a 'Force of Purity' have now been exposed as a Force of Misery," he added.

Stalin also slammed DMK's former ally Congress, calling their support for the TVK "hypocrisy."

"The Congress party's feigned opposition to the BJP--having submitted a letter stating they would offer support only if the NDA's backing was not sought--now stands exposed in all its hypocrisy, as they sit within the Cabinet, relishing the unfolding drama and cheering it on," the post read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)