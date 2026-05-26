Twisha Sharma Death Case: Giribala Singh Demanded INR 2 Lakh During ‘Vidai’, Says CBI FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a dowry death FIR in the Twisha Sharma case after formally taking over the investigation from the Bhopal Police, following allegations of harassment, procedural concerns, and growing public scrutiny.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Her family has accused her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a former district judge, of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. The accused have denied the allegations. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Seeks Fair Probe, Urges Restraint in Media Coverage of Suspected Dowry Death.

Giribala Singh Demanded INR 2 Lakh During Twisha Sharma's ‘Vidai’

The CBI registered the case on May 25, 2026, and has begun its investigation after sending a team to Bhopal. According to details of the FIR accessed from the agency record, the case has been registered under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The FIR names both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as accused and includes charges related to dowry death, harassment, conspiracy, and other offences. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband’s Defence Counsel Welcomes CBI Probe and 2nd Post-Mortem, Denies Allegations of Murder.

According to the FIR, Twisha Sharma married Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025. It alleges that she faced continuous mental and physical harassment after marriage over dowry demands. A key allegation cited in the FIR states that Giribala Singh demanded INR 2 lakh from Twisha’s family at the time of the ‘vidai’ ceremony in December, which was paid following her insistence, NDTV reported.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal. The postmortem report confirmed “antemortem hanging”, indicating she was alive at the time of death. It also noted injury marks on her body, which were suspected to have been caused by assault or a heavy object. Samarth Singh, who had been absconding for 10 days after the incident, was arrested last week.

The Singh family has rejected the allegations, claiming Twisha suffered from drug addiction. Following demands from Twisha’s family, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second autopsy by a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi, citing alleged lapses in the initial postmortem.

The Supreme Court of India has also taken suo motu cognisance of the case, pointing to alleged institutional bias and procedural irregularities. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also observed that both families were approaching the media “unnecessarily” and urged restraint in coverage.

The CBI has begun examining allegations related to dowry death, harassment, and conspiracy. Officials have indicated that statements, medical reports, and forensic evidence will be reviewed as part of the ongoing probe.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).