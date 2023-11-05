New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The first Australia India Education and Skill Council (AIESC) meeting will be held at IIT-Gandhinagar on Monday to provide a roadmap for synergy and collaboration between education and skill domains, according to officials.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australia's Minister for Education Jason Clare and the country's Skill and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor.

The AIESC, earlier the Australian India Education Council (AIEC), is a bi-national body established in 2011 to guide the strategic direction of the education, training and research partnerships between the two countries.

The scope of this forum was enhanced in alignment with the national priorities of both countries to focus on promoting internationalisation, two-way mobility and collaboration in the domains of education as well as the skill ecosystem.

"This is the first time that education and skilling are being brought under the same institutional forum. The visit is expected to foster collaboration, participation and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in the education and the skill domain," a statement by the Ministry of Education said.

"This meeting will provide a platform for academic and skill experts to discuss a wide range of mutually agreed priorities, with the ultimate aim of shaping the future of education and skilling in both our nations," it said.

The discussions will follow the key three themes of shaping future workforces, strengthening institutional partnerships in education and driving research impact through internationalisation, the statement added.

The ministers will visit key institutions to identify critical themes for collaboration. This includes visits to the Centre for Creative Learning, IIT Gandhinagar, which works on nurturing scientific temper and the inherent creativity in students and teachers.

The two-day programme also includes a visit by Pradhan and Clare to Gift City and site visits to Deakin University and the University of Wollongong campuses.

