New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has announced a collaboration with Germany's TU Dresden to transform surgery with AI and deep-tech solutions to tackle health issues.

This is a key outcome of the three-day workshop conducted at AIIMS.

"The signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between Prof. Ursula Staudinger and Dr M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS New Delhi, formally establishing a long-term cooperative pathway in translational research, clinical integration of digital technologies, and joint startup incubation," AIIMS Delhi said in a release.

According to the release, the Indo-German workshop on "Artificial Intelligence, Extended Reality, and Robotics in Healthcare: Emerging Pathways from Diagnosis to Therapy," held at TU Dresden, positions itself as a major player in healthcare innovation on the world stage.

The 3-day workshop, conducted from July 16 to July 18 under the auspices of the Indo-German Science & Technology Centre (IGSTC), hosted over 50 clinicians, researchers, innovators, and industrial stalwarts from both countries.

"With support from the Embassy of India in Germany, the workshop highlighted a common aspiration of Germany and India to co-develop deep-tech solutions tackling modern healthcare issues. With a Build from the transCampus IITM Legacy. In strategic terms, this is in line with transCampus IITM - the flagship platform of TU Dresden in partnership with IIT Madras".

This transCampus ecosystem brings together engineering, data science, medicine, and clinical practice, and now AIIMS New Delhi has joined as a core partner.

According to Prof. Ursula Staudinger, Rector of TU Dresden, "In this emerging partnership, TU Dresden stands at the helm, bringing together Germany's best in medically orientated engineering and Indian clinical expertise to forge a strong interdisciplinary research model at the interface of engineering, medicine, and technological foresight."

Dr M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS New Delhi, stated, "This collaboration is a game changer. We are combining the really real-world clinical experience of AIIMS and the engineering and technology excellence of TU Dresden to create a global prototype for future-ready healthcare systems. The opportunity to translate this into patient care across not just our two countries but on a global scale is huge."

The AIIMS delegation featured clinicians from New Delhi, including Dr M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Sandeep Agarwala, HOD, Paediatric Surgery, Dr Nitish Naik, Professor, Cardiology, Dr M. D. Ray, Professor, Surgical Oncology, Dr. BRAIRCH, Dr Anita Dhar, Professor, Surgical Disciplines• Dr Kritika Rangarajan, Associate Professor, Radios Diagnosis, Dr. BRAIRCH Further into Science Diplomacy.

The event made a significant contribution to Indo-German science diplomacy. It was inaugurated by Dr Ramanuj Banerjee, Science Counsellor at the Embassy of India in Berlin, on behalf of H.E. Ajit Gupte, Ambassador of India to Germany. (ANI)

