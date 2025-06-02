New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Air India and Air Mauritius on Monday announced expanding their codeshare partnership that will provide enhanced connectivity for India with South Africa, Reunion and Madagascar through Mauritius.

As part of the strengthened bilateral codeshare agreement, Air India and Air Mauritius will place their designator codes on a total of 17 routes between India, Mauritius, Reunion, South Africa and Madagascar, according to a release.

Also Read | Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 Dates Announced: Maharashtra Government Releases Schedule for Nashik Kumbhmela, Preparations Begin; Check Full Details Here.

Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket.

"Air India will place its 'AI' designator code on Air Mauritius flights to and from Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa, and Antananarivo in Madagascar," it said.

Also Read | UPI Transactions Surge in May 2025: NPCI Says UPI Transactions Increased 23% to INR 25.14 Lakh Crore Last Month.

The airline already codeshares on Air Mauritius flights between Mauritius and Mumbai, Delhi and Reunion.

The expanded codeshare partnership pact was signed by Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson and Air Mauritius Chairman Kishore Beegoo on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the national capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)