New Delhi, March 7: Following India's emphatic victory in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket T20 World Cup and the surge in travel demand for the final in Ahmedabad on March 8, Air India Express has announced the addition of special flights to the city from key metro hubs. According to an Air India Express spokesperson, to facilitate cricket fans travelling to witness the final, the airline will operate additional flights to Ahmedabad from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

These flights have been scheduled in response to the sharp increase in demand for travel to the city as fans across the country plan to attend the highly anticipated match. Air India Express continues to closely monitor booking trends and may consider further capacity enhancements based on demand, the spokesperson said.

This comes after India entered the final after a thrilling semi-final win over England, showcasing a commanding batting display and composed bowling in the closing stages of the match. Put to bat first, a fiery knock from Sanju Samson and cameos from Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma took India to 253/7 in 20 overs.

Despite having England down at 95/4, India could not dominate them as Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks put a counter-attacking 77-run stand for the fifth wicket. Bethell continued to march on even after Jacks' dismissal and a fiery four-ball cameo of 19 from Jofra Archer took England really close, but not to the finishing line, ending at 246/7.

The final is set to take place in Ahmedabad, where India will look to continue their impressive run and secure another major ICC title by defeating New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8.

