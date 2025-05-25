Amritsar, May 25 (PTI) A Shiromani Akali Dal councillor was allegedly shot dead by some unidentified assailants in the Chehertha area here on Sunday, police said.

Harjinder Singh was the councillor of Ward No. 2 under the Jandiala Assembly constituency.

ADCP Harpal Singh Randhawa said three to four unidentified persons tried to intercept the councillor, who was on a bike, before firing three to four bullets at him.

Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia claimed the councillor had been receiving threat calls about which he had informed the police who did nothing.

He also lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab for the "pathetic" law and order situation in the state.

