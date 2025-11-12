Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): In a landmark initiative promoting women's empowerment and adventure sports, the first-ever All-Women High Altitude Trekking Expedition in the Eastern Himalayas was flagged off by Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army.

Set amidst the breathtaking landscape of Zemithang in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh, the expedition brings together trailblazing women from across India representing the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), and the local Monpa community. These spirited participants are embarking on a challenging trek that reaches elevations above 13,000 feet, a true test of endurance, courage, and self-confidence, as stated in an official release.

Following a week-long acclimatisation in the higher reaches, the all-women team is undertaking the 96-hour expedition, charting new paths in one of the most pristine and remote corners of the Eastern Himalayas. This maiden trek not only highlights the adventurous spirit and resilience of these women but also aims to inspire more enthusiasts in times to come.

Lt Gen Gambhir Singh commended the participants' spirit and determination. This pioneering endeavour also underlines the Government's vision for Vibrant Villages and contributes to community engagement and adventure tourism in the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

