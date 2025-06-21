Prayagraj, Jun 21 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Karni Sena member Okendra Singh Rana in two separate FIRs lodged against him in connection with the attack on the Agra residence of Samajwadi Party MP Ram Ji Lal Suman in March allegedly by the right-wing group.

The incident had taken place following a remark Suman made in Parliament on 16th century Rajput king Rana Sanga.

While directing to list the case after six weeks, a division bench of Justices Siddharth and Harvir Singh made it clear that an interim order will be subject to the co-operation by petitioner Rana in the ongoing investigation.

Passing this direction, the court also made it clear that if some credible material is brought on record during investigation against Rana, the investigation officer of the case, after recording its reason, may affect the arrest of the petitioner while strictly adhering to the guidelines issued by the apex court in the Arnesh Kumar case.

The court in its order dated June 19 also issued notice to the first informant -? former MLA and Suman's son Randhir Suman, who had lodged FIR against members of Karni Sena at Hariparwat police station in Agra district immediately after the attack on March 27.

Another FIR was lodged by a sub-inspector, who was posted in the security of MP Suman on June 1, on the same issue at Hariparwat against members of Karni Sena.

Petitioner Rana had challenged both the FIRs and had sought stay on his arrest in the cases.

Rana's counsel argued that he has not been named in the FIR and during investigation, he was falsely implicated in the matter by the police.

The controversy began when Ramji Lal Suman made a statement in Parliament on March 21 suggesting that Rana Sanga had invited Mughal emperor Babur to India to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

These remarks, which questioned the Rajput legacy, provoked an immediate backlash from Rajput organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha and the Karni Sena.

Subsequently, members of Karni Sena allegedly attacked and vandalised the residence of Suman in Agra.

