Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) The Amarnath Yatra resumed on the Baltal route in Ganderbal district on Tuesday after a four-day suspension following flash floods that claimed 15 lives and left several injured, officials said.

They said a fresh batch of the pilgrims left the Baltal base camp early morning for the cave shrine.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast: Dry, Cloudy Weather Expected For Next 24 Hours.

Flash floods near the shrine on July 8 left at least 15 people dead and over 30 missing, forcing the temporary suspension of the pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage had resumed on Monday via the Pahalgam route.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha Takes to Street With ‘Pothole Yatra’ Against BMC in Mulund, Netizens Too Join With #Pothole Photos.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)