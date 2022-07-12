Mumbai, July 12: As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas thereby exposing the pothole menace in the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an attack on the civic body.

Taking a strong stand against the potholes in the city, BJP MLA from Mulund, Mihir Kotecha launched a unique event called 'Pothole Yatra' in Mulund from Monday. Mumbai Weather Forecast: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall With Gusty Winds in Mumbai Over Next 48 Hours, Says IMD.

The BJP MLA from Mukund not only shared pictures of potholes in his constituency but also called upon the engineers of the road department and showed them pothole-ridden roads. Later, Kotecha also got the potholes fixed.

With engineers of @mybmcRoads started #PotHole yatra ,Day 1 citizens of #Mulund Can whatsapp me photos Alongwith location on 8454858833 will try and get work done ASAP. Tall &False claims of ruling party in @mybmc exposed. @Dev_Fadnavis #PolKhol pic.twitter.com/DJCy5xNkfN — Mihir Kotecha (@mihirkotecha) July 11, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the 47-year-old BJP leader urged citizens to share photos of potholes along with their location on his mobile number. He also assured citizens that he will try his best in order to get the pothole fixed at the earliest. "I have started 'Pothole Yatra' from Monday which will continue till all the potholes are fixed," he told The Free Press Journal.

"Today, I visited LBS Road, Sarvoday Nagar Road and B R Road and appealed to the citizens to inform me if there are potholes in their localities. I will ensure that the potholes are filled at the earliest. I called up engineers as an MLA for the work they are supposed to complete," Kotecha said.

citizens should refuse to pay the toll , only then these people will repair the #pothole — Free-Spirit (@murthybs) July 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the country's richest civic body said that they have attended 90 per cent of pothole complaints. However, Kotecha said that the BMC issued contracts to contractors last week. He further said that the BMC has not even filled up 10 per cent of potholes in the city. Besides, Kotecha, a number of people from across the city took to social media to target the BMC by sharing photos of pothole.

