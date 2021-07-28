Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old BEd student was electrocuted when he was walking through a waterlogged area in Shamli district on Wednesday, police said.

Nilesh Kumar, a resident of Delhi, was on his way to give a BEd examination at a college amid rains in Aryapuri area of Shamli district.

Kumar was staying at his uncle's house in Shamli and had come from Delhi to attend the examination.

Police said the incident took place when high-voltage electricity passed through the waterlogged area from an electricity pole with some hanging wires.

The youth died on the spot and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

