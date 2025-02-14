New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid homage to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Pulwama, marking six years since the tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Shah termed terrorism as the 'biggest' enemy of the entire human race.

"On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019," the Union Home Minister said.

Further underscoring the BJP-led NDA government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism, he said, "Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the entire human race, and the whole world has united against it. Be it a surgical strike or an air strike, the Modi government is determined to completely destroy the terrorists by running a campaign with a 'zero tolerance' policy against them."

Today marks six years since the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.

In a retaliatory strike, the Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes on February 26, 2019, at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure.

The air strike was launched in the early hours of February 26, and Pakistan's efforts to launch an offensive the next day to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir were thwarted by an alert IAF.

In the dogfight, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, flying a MiG-21 Bison fighter plane and chasing Pakistani jets, crossed over to PoK, where his aircraft was shot down. He was taken into custody by Pakistan. India also shot down a Pakistani fighter jet. (ANI)

