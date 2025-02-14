Ahmedabad, February 14: A shocking incident of murder and suicide has come to light from Gujarat, where a woman allegedly poisoned herself and her three children. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, February 12, in Ahmedabad's Odhav area. Police officials said that the woman and her two-year-old son died, while her two daughters survived the attempt and are presently under treatment at Civil Hospital.

According to a report in The Times of India, the police also recovered a suicide note on the woman's body. Based on the suicide note, cops said that the incident is likely to be a result of discord between the woman and her husband and in-laws. Police officials have booked the deceased woman for murder and attempted murder after her father-in-law registered a complaint against her. Gujarat Shocker: Bharuch School Principal Slaps Maths Teacher 18 Times for Alleged Verbal Abuse in Class, Video Goes Viral.

In his complaint, which also cited the daughters, the deceased woman's father-in-law said that the woman ordered cold drinks and laced them with poison in the Odhav area. Later, she drank the poison-laden drink after giving it to her children. On the other hand, P N Zinzuvadia, police inspector, said the suicide note was addressed to the deceased woman's parents.

In her suicide note, the woman said that she was ending her life with her children as she did not want any of them to be a burden for her husband, in-laws or her own parents. The suicide note also stated that the woman asked her parents not to allow her husband to perform her last rites or leave any of her and her children's belongings at her marital home as they were not important to her husband and in-laws. Ahmedabad Shocker: HIV-Positive Man Kidnaps and Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl From Wedding, Moves Her Across Cities While Restricting Food for 10 Months; Arrested From Madhya Pradesh.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the complainant received a call about his two-year-old grandson having ingested medicine. Later, he received a call from his son, who told him that his wife and three children had ingested some drugs. The complainant also said that the daughters informed his son that their mother had served the three children cold drinks mixed with poison, which she also drank.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).