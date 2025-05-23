New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on June 1 to attend a central government event likely to be held in Kolkata, according to BJP sources.

During his visit, Shah will also meet with members of the party's core committee and BJP MLAs.

Also Read | Manohar Lal Dhakad Obscene Video: BJP Leader Caught in Compromising Position on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Police Register Case.

"There could be discussions on preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state," a BJP source said.

With the Bengal Assembly elections due next year, the BJP has already begun early preparations across the state.

Also Read | Supreme Court a Chief Justice-Centric Court, Requires Change: Justice Abhay S Oka in Farewell Speech.

Earlier this week, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of lying about the Murshidabad violence, following the release of a fact-finding report by a committee set up by the Calcutta High Court.

The committee, which investigated the April 11 violence in Murshidabad, reportedly implicated Trinamool Congress councillor Mehboob Alam and flagged police inaction.

Majumdar claimed that the Chief Minister's earlier statement blaming "outsiders" for the incident was false.

"The report of the committee formed by the High Court implicates local councillor Mehboob Alam and the TMC government. The report clearly shows that Mamata Banerjee lied about outsiders being responsible. She must apologise to the people of West Bengal," Majumdar told reporters in Dakshin Dinajpur.

The fact-finding committee included Joginder Singh (Registrar, Law, National Human Rights Commission), Satya Arnab Ghosal (Member Secretary, West Bengal Legal Services Authority), and Saugata Chakraborty (Registrar, West Bengal Judicial Service). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)