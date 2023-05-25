Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Nearly 2,000 grams of amphetamine worth about Rs 4 crore was seized at the international airport here, the Customs department said on Wednesday.

The authorities have arrested an Ethiopian national in this connection.

Acting on specific inputs, Customs sleuths intercepted the passenger upon his arrival from Addis Ababa on May 21, an official release stated.

Initial examination of the passenger's baggage led to the recovery of a white powder that was concealed in the false bottom of the suitcase, the release stated.

The white powder was confirmed to be amphetamine that is worth Rs 4 crore. It was seized under the Customs Act and the passenger arrested.

Amphetamine is used as a drug stimulant, leading to higher energy.

