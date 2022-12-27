New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The Railway Ministry has formulated a new policy for the modernization of stations named the "Amrit Bharat Station" scheme that envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term vision, said an official statement.

It is based on Master Planning for the long term and implementation of the elements of the Master Plan as per the needs and patronage of the station.It said that the scheme aims at the preparation of Master Plans of the Railway stations and the implementation of the Master Plan in phases to enhance the facilities including and beyond the Minimum Essential Amenities (MEA) and aiming for the creation of Roof Plazas and city centres at the station in the long run.

The scheme shall aim to meet the needs of the stakeholders, and station usage studies as far as possible based on the availability of funds and inter-se priority.

The scheme shall cater for the introduction of new amenities as well as the upgradation and replacement of existing amenities.

This scheme will also cover the stations where detailed techno-economic feasibility studies have been conducted or are being conducted but the work for construction of Roof Plazas has not been taken up yet, ensuring the phasing of the Master Plan being suitably implemented and relocation of structures and utilities being given more emphasis in the phasing plans, as per an official statement.

The Master Plans to have elementary details of the most appropriate location of Roof Plaza to be created in future.

The scheme envisages cost-efficient improvement to facades, the provision of wide, well lit aesthetically pleasing entrance porches.

Existing building usage shall be reviewed and space should be released in favour of passengers near the station entrances and the Railway offices should be suitably relocated.

"The scheme aims to relocate redundant/old buildings in a cost-efficient manner so that space is released for higher-priority passenger-related activities and future development may be carried out smoothly. Creation of new buildings should generally be avoided other than those required for relocation of old structures or relocation of structures to improve circulation or provision of structures to improve the size of waiting halls," it read.

Attempts shall be made to club different grades/types of waiting halls and provide good cafeteria/retail facilities as far as possible. Suitable low-level partitions may be done in waiting halls.

Provision for a minimum of two stalls for One Station One Product shall be made.

Space shall also be created for Executive Lounges and places for small business meetings.

It said that at least one aesthetically designed hoarding(signage) on each side of the circulating area at a prominent location shall be erected for the display of important information etc. The size of such hoarding shall not be less than 10mx20m.

Station approaches would be improved to ensure smooth access by widening roads, removal of unwanted structures, properly designed signages, dedicated pedestrian pathways, well-planned parking areas, improved lighting etc. Necessary liaison should be established with local authorities for necessary improvements to be carried out by local authorities in their areas.

Elements of landscaping, green patches and local art and culture should be used to create a pleasant experience for the station users. This should be done with the help of suitable professionals.

The second Entry Station Building and circulating area shall be improved as per the needs of the station. Wherever the second entry building is not being provided presently, space for the circulating area will be well planned and a liaison shall be established with the local bodies so that the approach road for the second entry is kept in the city's Master Plan and development around the station is suitably controlled.

High-level platforms(760-840 mm) shall be provided at all categories of stations. The length of the platforms shall generally be 600m.

The length, location and phasing of Platform shelters shall be decided based on the usage of the station.

Ballastless tracks would be provided on platform lines and lines with train maintenance facilities.

Drainage of platform areas is of utmost importance. Special emphasis shall be given to achieving self-cleansing of drains as far as possible. Suitable cross drains, sump and pump arrangements may be provided where natural slopes are not adequate. Drains may be covered with aesthetically designed theft-resistant covers.

Cables should be covered in the aesthetically designed duct and should have provision for future cables as well.

According to an official statement, the Master Plan shall mark the space for Parcel handling spurs, storage and handling facilities etc. Works should also be proposed and executed in suitable phases.

Provisions may be made such that as far as possible the station provides free WiFi access to its users. The Master Plan should have suitable spaces earmarked for 5G towers.

Material finishes of elements, such as flooring, walls, structures, furniture, sanitary fittings, etc. within the public areas of the station where surfaces either come in direct physical contact with passengers or are visible to them should be highly durable (preferably washable), generally dustproof and need low maintenance.

The furniture available in Waiting halls, Platforms, Retiring Rooms, and Offices shall be reviewed and interventions planned for more comfortable and durable furniture suitable to the Railway Stations of that area. In a phased manner, it shall be planned to eliminate multi-design furniture, it said.

Signages should be well designed for intuitive wayfinding, should have good visibility and be aesthetically pleasing. The quality of public announcement systems should be improved.

Escalators may be provided at NSG/1-4 and SG/1-2 category stations irrespective of footfall.

Amenities for Divyangjan at stations shall be as per guidelines issued by Railway Board from time to time.

Ceremonial flags may be provided at appropriate spaces in the station.

At least two station name boards should be LED based with good visibility for the passengers of trains passing through the station.

Circulating area boundary walls normally should not block the view of the station from outside. Access may be controlled by iron/steel grill fencing.

A sufficient number of toilets shall be provided at all categories of stations with separate provisions for women and Divyangjan. The location of toilets should be appropriate to station usage, easily visible and accessible.

A gradual shift to sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions as per availability of funds and condition of existing assets.

The scale of amenities and facilities to be provided shall be finalized based on the broad guiding principles given above, footfall at the station, stakeholder consultations including users, different departments and local authorities and with approval of DRM. (ANI)

