Mumbai, December 27: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Chhattisgarh, social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi (22) ended her life in Raigarh. As per reports, Leena Nagwanshi committed suicide. The 22-year-old social media influencer ended her life by hanging herself in her home in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh.

According to reports, after the incident came to light, cops immediately reached the spot, however, till the time they reached, Leena Nagwanshi's family brought her body down from the gallows.

Reportedly, the incident took place at Kelo Bihar Colony in Raigarh. After receiving the news of her death, Chakradhar Nagar police reached the spot and took the body in their custody. Later, they sent her body to the district hospital for postmortem.

While it is reported that Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide, the cause of her death will only be confirmed once the post-mortem report comes. Meanwhile, the police have begun an investigation into the case. Leena Nagwanshi was a popular social media star from Chhattisgarh's Raigarh.

The 22-year-old, who is said to be a third year B.Com student reportedly had about 10,000 followers on Instagram. Chakradhar Nagar sub-inspector Dinesh Bohidar said that around 1 pm they received news about Leena's death.

