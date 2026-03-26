Markapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Thirteen people were killed and 20 others rescued after a private bus collided with a tipper lorry near Rayavaram in Prakasam district on Thursday.

The incident involved a tragic road accident near slab quarries that took place between a private travel bus and a tipper lorry. The private bus operated by Harikrishna Travels was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana to Nellore.

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Following the collision, the bus caught fire and was completely gutted. According to officials, several passengers were feared to have been burnt alive in the incident.

Earlier, speaking to officials, the Chief Minister enquired about medical assistance being provided to the injured. District police informed him that around 20 injured persons have been shifted to various hospitals for treatment. Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over reports that the death toll could rise further.

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He directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes of the accident and submit a detailed report.

The incident comes just a day after a major fire broke out near the Chief Secretary's bungalows at Rayapudi in Amaravati. According to police, the fire reportedly started in pipes stored by Megha Engineering Company, with firefighters and police personnel deploying three fire engines to control the blaze amid thick smoke and intense flames.

In a separate development, three people were killed as two cars collided on the national highway near Ernagudem in the East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday. According to a police official, five people were injured in the incident.

Further information on both of the above incidents is awaited as well. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)