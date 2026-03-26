Chennai, March 26: Silver prices in India continued to remain under pressure on Thursday, March 26, 2026, tracking weakness in global bullion markets. A strong US dollar and elevated bond yields have reduced investor appetite for safe haven assets like silver, keeping prices subdued across major cities. Check the latest silver rates today in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Noida.

Industrial demand showed stability, but retail buying remained cautious due to recent volatility and declining price trends. Analysts suggest silver may continue to witness short term fluctuations as global economic indicators, currency movements and geopolitical developments influence the market.

As per the latest market rates, silver is trading around INR 2,45,800 per kg in major cities like Chennai, with similar trends seen across other key markets. Gold Rate Today, March 26, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City wise prices remained largely steady, though slight variations persisted in regions such as Srinagar due to local demand and logistical factors. Silver Rate Today, March 25, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

In the bullion market, sentiment stayed weak as traders monitored global cues including US dollar strength and commodity market trends. Experts believe macroeconomic signals and industrial demand will continue to guide near term price movements.

Silver Rates For March 26, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (INR) Chennai 2,45,800 Hyderabad 2,45,800 New Delhi 2,45,800 Mumbai 2,45,800 Kolkata 2,45,800 Bengaluru 2,45,800 Noida / Ghaziabad 2,45,800 Gurugram 2,45,800 Ahmedabad 2,45,800 Jaipur 2,45,800 Lucknow 2,45,800 Bhopal 2,45,800 Jodhpur 2,45,800 Srinagar 2,41,500

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Silver prices extended losses on March 26, 2026, tracking global weakness as a stronger dollar and rising yields continued to weigh on demand. Analysts expect ongoing volatility and advise buyers to monitor real time local rates before making purchases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).