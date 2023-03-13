Amaravati, Mar 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to expedite the construction of Haj House at Kadapa, including allotting required land to construct another such facility at Vijayawada.

During a meeting with the representatives of Muslim associations at his camp office, the Chief Minister assured them that an action plan would be set in motion to protect Wakf lands in the State.

Reddy instructed officials to form special committees in all districts, consisting of joint collectors and additional superintendents of police (ASPs) to function as coordination committees to protect the Wakf lands as well as properties of other religious organisations.

Agreeing to the representatives' request, he directed officials to enhance the tenure of khazis (Muslim clergy) to 10 years, which was frozen at three years earlier and also instructed them to introduce a flexible renewal policy at the village and ward level.

Further, Reddy asked the officials to sort out the salary issues of educational volunteers in Madrassas, besides offering bilingual text books in Urdu and Hindi in all Urdu schools, starting from the next academic year.

Moreover, he also agreed to the representatives' request for constituting a Syed Corporation and instructed officials to quicken the construction of Urdu university in Kurnool.

