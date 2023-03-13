Rajkot, March 13: In a shocking incident reported from Kutch district in Gujarat, a man killed his 24-year-old sister after he was angry with her for going out without informing family members. The incident took place in Bhimasar village of Rapar taluka on Saturday night. The cops have arrested the 20-year-old accused Haresh Koli for killing his elder sister Nayana.

According to a report in TOI, Nayana's grandfather Bhagwan Koli lodged a complaint with Adesar police following the incident against Haresh accusing him of killing Nayana over a petty issue. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Lover With Husband’s Help After He Forces Her to Take Up Sex Work, Dumps Body Near Nice Road.

In his complaint Bhagwan Koli said that Nayana had gone out of the house without informing anybody in the family on Saturday night. Haresh questioned her about why she had gone without informing anyone after she returned which led to a heated argument over the issue. The argument took an unfortunate turn when Haresh pushed Nayana and took out a knife and stabbed the woman in the stomach. Jammu and Kashmir Horror: Man Kills Woman For Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Chops Body Into Pieces and Dumps At Several Places in Budgam; Arrested.

Nayana was rushed to a hospital in the adjacent town of Radhanpur in Banaskantha district in a private vehicle by her family members from where she was referred to Dhanpur hospital in Patan, but the woman succumbed to her injury on the way.

The police said that Nayana and Haresh had four other siblings of the total four boys and two girls. Nayana was the second eldest daughter, said the police, adding that further investigation was on.

