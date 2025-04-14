Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Anna Lezhneva, wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, visits and offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Monday.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

Also Read | Who Will Be New Mumbai Police Commissioner? Vivek Phansalkar To Retire on April 30; Deven Bharti, Sanjay Kumar Verma, Sadanand Date and Archana Tyagi Among Contenders for Top Post.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, directed the officers of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to ensure that there should be 100 percent improvement in the services and facilities provided to the pilgrims and that every programme and decision should aimed only at upholding the sanctity of the world famous temple and the sentiments of the devotees.

According to the release, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review at the State Secretariat on the TTD and the steps being taken to meet the massive increase in the number of pilgrims. He felt that the state government would gain a good reputation only if the services at the Tirumala temple were satisfactory. During the review meeting, TTD officials presented the steps taken over the past nine months to improve services for pilgrims.

Also Read | Mehul Choksi, Wanted in INR 13,000 Crore PNB Fraud Case, Detained in Belgium on India's Extradition Request.

The release further mentioned that the meeting also discussed in detail the measures to be initiated to meet the increasing number of devotees. The opinions gathered from the pilgrims regarding darshans and the facilities, along with other services provided on the Hills.

The officials also made a presentation on special arrangements made during significant events like Brahmotsavams, Radha Saptami, and Vaikuntha Ekadasi and the results achieved. The officials also explained the improvements made in the past nine months in Srivari Laddu Prasadam and Anna Prasadams.

The meeting focused on providing better facilities in the galleries, improving arrangements in Mada Veedhulu, establishing a base camp for pilgrims at Alipiri, and planning to develop the Goddess Sri Padmavathi Temple and the Lord Venkateswara Temple, which are currently underway in Amaravati, as stated in the release.

Maintaining that the reputation of the State depends on the services provided atop Tirumala hills and inside the temple, the Chief Minister felt that an apparent change is visible between the previous government and the current one. However, this change should be 100 percent, and only then can we meet the expectations of the devotees and the general public, as per the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)