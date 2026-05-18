Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of May 18, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the highly popular Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw of today, May 18. Conducted under official government supervision at PR Hill Junction in Kohima, the live draw of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday lottery will begin at 1 PM. The Monday afternoon draw continues to draw massive regional participation due to its highly accessible ticket pricing and substantial top-tier payout structure.

Ticket holders of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery are tracking the release of the official winner list to see who will secure the coveted INR 1 crore jackpot. The Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery scheme utilises a structured, multi-tier reward system designed to distribute secondary payouts widely among participants. While a single ticket holder will secure the grand prize of INR 1 crore, thousands of other tickets remain eligible for minor variations. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of May 17, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Rise Monday Weekly Lottery Here

The Nagaland State Lottery Department enforces strict regulatory steps for individuals holding winning tickets of the Dear Rise Monday lottery draw. Retailers remind buyers that all physical lottery tickets must be kept completely intact, as damaged, torn, or overwritten documents are automatically disqualified from the validation process. Winners of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery must initiate their claims within 30 days of the draw date.

Lottery players can also watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday lottery draw, which has been provided above. It is worth noting that the Dear Rise Monday lottery draw serves as the opening event in the state's daily three-part lottery schedule, which also features the 6:00 PM "Day" draw and the 8:00 PM "Evening" draw. Nagaland remains one of 13 states in India legally permitted to host state-sanctioned lotteries under the Central Lotteries (Regulation) Act of 1998. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Nagaland lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).