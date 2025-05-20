Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Two terror suspects, including one from Hyderabad, were apprehended in a joint operation by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police, as they were allegedly planning to carry out bomb blasts, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Syed Sameer, a 27-year-old lift technician from Bhoiguda in Secunderabad, and Siraj Ur Rehman, a resident of Vizianagaram, were allegedly planning to test explosive devices ahead of a larger conspiracy to carry out bomb blasts.

According to the police, Siraj was the primary architect of the plot, while Sameer allegedly assisted him in advancing their conspiracy to carry out subversive activities. Meanwhile, Siraj had procured bomb-making materials, including explosive precursors, through various e-commerce platforms.

The Vizianagaram Town-II police produced the two in the local district court, which remanded them to judicial custody for two weeks. An official added that they were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for plotting terrorist acts and endangering public peace.

Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Gopinath Jetty confirmed over the phone that the arrested individuals had links to terror activities.

Counter-Intelligence officials are expected to file a petition in court seeking police custody of the accused for further interrogation and evidence collection.

Commenting on the arrests, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister and BJP leader Satya Kumar Yadav said," I have received several reports over time regarding terrorist activities and sleeper cells. For many days now, the BJP has been alert to the presence of terrorist sleeper cells operating around Hyderabad and in certain areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

There are ongoing activities linked to organisations like PFI, SIMI, and SDPI. We have always emphasised the importance of maintaining strict surveillance on these groups.

We strongly believe there are elements of ISIS present in the southern states, which is a matter of serious concern.(ANI)

