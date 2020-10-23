Ambala, Oct 23 (PTI) An executive engineer of the Ambala Sadar Municipal Council was suspended on Friday for allegedly delaying and not taking proper interest in development work following orders from Haryana Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij.

Vij said he had been getting complaints for some time that the engineer, Vikas Dhiman, was delaying several development works in Ambala Cantonment.

An order placing Dhiman under suspension with immediate effect was issued by the Urban Local Bodies Department on Friday.

"He (Dhiman) was delaying and not taking proper interest in development work. Despite repeated warnings, he did not mend his ways," Vij said.

He said it is the government's priority to complete the development work within stipulated time. If any official is found negligent in duty, he or she will not be spared.

