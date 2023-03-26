Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 26 (ANI): Weeks after the devastating fire at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard, another fire broke out in Sector 1 of Brahmapuram on Sunday.

Two fire and rescue units are at the spot to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 2, garbage mounds in the Brahmapuram plant caught fire.

Following the incident, the rescue operation was started under which over 5,000 litres of water were sprayed in active fire zones.

Moreover, on March 21, the Kerala government said World Bank is ready to provide assistance for its waste management projects, taking into consideration the gravity of the recent Brahmapuram fire issue, World Bank will offer expert assistance and loans. (ANI)

