Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 22 (ANI): In a breakthrough for Assam's Special Task to bust a fake sim card racket, officials arrested another prime accused under 'Operation Ghost SIM' and recovered various voter ID cards, state police said.

Officials said Rupchand Ali was arrested on June 20 after a joint operation by the STF Assam and Dhubri District. With this arrest, 12 people have been arrested under Operation Ghost SIM.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: Woman Pilot Sexually Harassed During Uber Cab Ride; 3 Men Including Driver Booked.

According to police, the accused's possession included one mobile phone, two mobile SIM cards, 15 voter ID cards, one Aadhaar card, and one PAN card.

"The accused is currently under interrogation and has disclosed several crucial pieces of information during the preliminary questioning. Further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses," Assam STF said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Earlier on June 1, officials informed that Mostafa Rahman (29), a resident of Pokalagi village in Dhubri district, was arrested under Op Ghost SIM.

The Operation, led by Chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta was launched on May and arrested 10 others from various parts of the country.

The STF chief said that, on the night of May 31, a prime accused, Mostafa Rahman, was apprehended by a police team from STF, Assam and Dhubri district police.

In May, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police busted a racket of Fake SIM cards and arrested seven people. Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh had said that, information was received from Gajraj Military Intelligence about a racket involving fake SIM cards, operating with bases in Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

"This information was further developed into actionable input by the Special Branch and Special Task Force of Assam Police. Therefore, after strategic deliberation, an operation was planned to be carried out simultaneously in two districts of Assam and Rajasthan and one district in Telangana. The operation has been named Operation GHOST SIM. On May 14, a case was registered at STF, Assam, under Sections 61(2)/147 /148/62 of BHARATIYA NYAYA SANHITA (BNS), read with Section 18 of the UA(P) Act and Section 66 of the IT Act, and an investigation was launched," Singh had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)