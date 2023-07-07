Samba/Jammu, July 7 (PTI) An Army jawan on Friday allegedly shot himself dead at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The incident took place at the Mehashwar army camp, they said.

The soldier has been identified as Dombal Mayur of Maharashstra, they said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

On Thursday, a BSF jawan had shot himself dead at the Chillayari border post along the International Border (IB) in Samba district.

