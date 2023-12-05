Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) The Indian Army's Microlight flying expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) conducted an action-packed aero show at the Air Force Station here on Tuesday, an official said.

The ‘NATEX K2K 2023-24' commenced their challenging expedition journey from Army Adventure Nodal Centre (Microlight and PHG), Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow Madhya Pradesh, their home base on November 20, a defence spokesperson said.

Also Read | JP Nadda Meets PM Narendra Modi, Discusses CM Probables for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The expedition team reached the Northern Command headquarters at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, where a ‘flag off' by Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was conducted as part of a curtain raiser event.

The team commenced phase 2 and came to Jammu where they conducted an aero show for a large audience, including school children, at the Air Force Station, which is also celebrating its Diamond Jubilee, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | BJP Only Wins in 'Gau Mutra' States: DMK MP DNV Senthil Kumar's Remarks Trigger Row; Congress, BJP Condemn.

He said the pilots of the Army adventure expedition, Col Mankanwal Jeet Chawla, Lt Col Aby T M, Lt Col Jitender Siwach and Hav A Saravanan with their young Co-pilots carried out precision manoeuvres including formation flying and display of flags and banners and some adrenaline rushing low-flying to the amazement of the crowd.

The spokesperson said the expedition has been organised under the aegis of the Army Adventure Wing to commemorate the silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas and the centenary of the Bombay Sappers War Memorial in honour of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the Nation, as also to spread the spirit of adventure in the Indian Army and the youth of the Nation.

The team is proudly hoisting the national flag along with the Indian Army Flag and other banners, high above in the skies from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, spreading the spirit of adventure, courage, camaraderie and teamwork, the spokesperson said.

The expedition will involve long-distance cross-country formation flying with four Microlight Aircraft (two fixed-wing aircraft and two powered hang gliders) covering the 9,500 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in four phases.

There are a total of 11 officers, including three women officers, four junior commissioned officers and 35 soldiers in the expedition team, the spokesperson said, adding that the team will also conduct the large-scale air shows at four other locations enroute including Ramanathapuram, Kochi, Goa and Pune.

Apart from these air shows the team will also be conducting limited fly-past demonstrations at multiple locations enroute celebrating the bravery and courage of the Indian Army, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)