New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in the national capital, said an official on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI on Republic Day security arrangements, "Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "All arrangements are being made to stop any nuisance. Repeated rehearsals and training of the team are being done. Around 8,000 forces have been deployed for the event."

"Security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance. Multiple ways of communicating have been established so that if one way fails, the other could be used," said the official.

DCP Mahla also requested the general public not to carry small bag packs and bring children under 5 years old to the Republic Day event.

"I request that people coming here not carry small bag packs and bring children under 5 years old," he said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the country ahead of Republic Day.

The Indian Army deployed snipers and conducted night patrols with the latest technology to guard the Line of Control in Gurez, Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir.

Security has also beefed up in Odisha, especially in naxal-affected areas, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Major General Sumit Mehta said that in the Republic Day Parade, for the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

The 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path is women-centric; 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' are the main themes.

"Republic Day parade to start at 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services," he said.

Major General Mehta further said that the French contingent, which includes Indian and Nepali-origin members, will also march during the parade. A French refueling aircraft along with two French Rafale aircraft will fly over them.

"A variety of new generation vehicles, including terrain vehicles, light specialist vehicles, and special mobility vehicles, would be taking part. The ALH Dhruv Rudra and LCH Prachand will be taking part in the flypast. The Indian Air Force flypast will include 51 planes, including fighters, helicopters, and transport aircraft. This will have 15 women on the planes," he said.

The main attractions will include the Aahvan by blowing of Shankhs (conch shells).

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day festivities. This is the sixth time a French president has been the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. It is also the second time the French contingent has taken part in the parade.

This year women's participation is very high. Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year.

The objective is to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the national festival, in line with the Government's vision of Jan Bhagidari. (ANI)

