Itanagar, Jul 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,085 with 403 more people testing positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state increased to 186 with one more person succumbing to the disease on Friday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region remained at the top of the list of new infections with 80 cases, followed by Lohit (36), Namsai and East Siang with 34 cases each, West Kameng (32), Papumpare (30), Lower Subansiri, Changlang and Upper Subansiri with 17 cases each, Leparada (15) and East Kameng (13), the official said.

New cases were also reported from Anjaw, Kamle, Longding, West Siang, Tirap, Kurung Kumey, Lower Dibang Valley, Siang, Pakke Kessang, Tawang, Upper Siang and Shi-Yomi district, the SSO said.

Of the fresh cases, 370 were detected through rapid antigen test, 25 through RT-PCR and 8 by TrueNat method, the SSO said, adding that 209 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,557 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 35,342 as 305 more patients were cured of the disease on Friday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 90.42 per cent while the active percentage stands at 9.10 and the positivity rate at 6.79 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 771, followed by West Kameng (314), East Siang (276), Lohit (240), Papumpare (222), Upper Subansiri (219) and Tawang at 194 cases.

Altogether, 8,12,321 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,933 on Friday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 6,98,503 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

