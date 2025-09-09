New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday demanded that a relief package worth Rs 20,000 crore be announced to recover the damages.

"We have demanded from him that if he is going there, it should not be just for a photo-op. He should announce a flood package of Rs 20,000 crore. Roads, houses and shops have suffered damage, there has been a loss of livestock and crops. So, he should announce a relief package," Singh told ANI.

After casting his vote in the 15th Vice Presidential election on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to assess the situation caused by floods and landslides in the two states.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Leaving for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides. The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour."

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed multiple landslides and cloudbursts, severely affecting life and infrastructure, while Punjab is grappling with heavy flooding caused by monsoon rains.

Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak welcomed the Prime Minister Modi's visit to flood-affected Punjab and also demanded a minimum relief package of Rs. 20,000 crores from the centre.

While adressing the media, AAP Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said, "We welcome PM Modi...We are hopeful that PM Modi will stand with the people of Punjab during these tough times...A minimum package of Rs 20,000 crore should be given to Punjab as disaster relief, and Rs 60,000 crore of various schemes should also be given..."

Earlier, Punjab AAP president Aman Arora on Monday expressed hope that the centre would announce a relief package for the flood-hit state.

"Punjab has been reeling under floods for the past 20-25 days. Tomorrow, PM Modi is coming to Punjab. We welcome him and are hopeful that tomorrow, he will give a relief package to Punjab. The preliminary estimation of damage due to floods amounts to Rs 20,000 crores," Arora told ANI.

"PM Modi did not speak even a single word on Punjab floods, but we are hopeful that he will announce an immediate relief package for Punjab," he added. (ANI)

