New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday between Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to review coal logistics and transportation efficiency.

The primary focus of the discussion was on accelerating silo loading infrastructure, which significantly enhances the quality and speed of coal evacuation. Silo loading ensures uniform coal sizing, eliminates complaints of boulders from power plants, reduces wagon damage, and offers reliable operations unaffected by weather disruptions.

Over the years, the share of coal loaded through silos has risen from 18.8% in 2022-23 to 29% in 2025-26 (till date), showcasing a focused and sustained improvement in coal logistics.

The ministers reviewed existing and upcoming projects to expand silo facilities across key coalfields. Emphasis was also laid on inter-ministerial coordination to streamline operations from mine to plant.

In a major achievement, the coal stock at all thermal power plants has touched an all-time high of 61.3 million tonnes (sufficient for 25 days' consumption) till date in 2025. This record stock strengthens energy security and ensures uninterrupted power supply during the high-demand summer and adds confidence of sufficient stock in monsoon months, when coal production and transportation are hampered by heavy rains. (ANI)

