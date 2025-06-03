Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): In light of the recent flooding in various parts of Assam, including Lakhimpur, Cachar, and Shribhumi districts, the Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party has instructed all party karyakartas (workers) to remain actively engaged in flood-affected areas.

A statement issued today from the Assam BJP's state headquarters mentioned that directives have been sent to district committees, instructing them to form dedicated committees to supervise relief operations and ensure that no affected person is left out of the assistance process.

Following the instructions from the Assam BJP headquarters, district committees from several flood-affected areas have already constituted such committees and communicated the details to the state leadership.

These include the districts of Bajali, Bilasipara, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Hojai, Kaliabor, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, North Kamrup, South Kamrup, and South Salmara-Mankachar. These committees are now actively monitoring relief work and reaching out to flood victims.

Taking note of the flood situation in the state, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia has appealed to party workers at all levels to serve the affected people with dedication and compassion and to actively participate in relief and rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Assam's Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal reviewed the functioning of the Health and Family Welfare Department during a meeting held at the National Health Mission office in Guwahati.

The meeting reviewed various aspects of the department's work, including implementation of schemes, infrastructure development and the delivery of health services, particularly in flood-affected areas.

Minister Singhal emphasised the need for continuous health check-ups and the timely distribution of essential medicines in relief shelters. Singhal instructed doctors, nurses and health workers to remain fully alert to tackle the rise in waterborne and other infectious diseases during and after the floods.

He also reviewed the department's efforts to control the spread of malaria in the Indo-Bhutan border areas of Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. During the meeting, the Minister identified several priority areas and issued directions for immediate action. He directed the department to establish a Fast Referral Unit (FRU) in each Assembly constituency to provide maternal, pediatric and emergency health services.

He also instructed the Director of Ayush, Assam, to arrange regular yoga training sessions at every Ayushman Arogya Mandir as part of the Fit India Movement and to encourage community participation in health awareness initiatives.

According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 3.64 lakh people in 19 districts of the state were affected by the current deluge. The flood waters submerged 758 villages under 54 revenue circles. (ANI)

