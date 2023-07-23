Karimganj (Assam) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Karimganj district police, seized 16,907 kg of Burmese Supari worth Rs 1 crore from a truck in Karimganj district, officers said on Sunday.

Further, according to the police, the truck driver, identified as Samsuddin, was apprehended.

"During the joint search operation, we recovered 16,907 kgs of Burmese Supari from the truck. We also arrested the truck driver, who was identified as Samsuddin. The market value of the seized Burmese Supari is estimated at about Rs 1 crore," Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police, Karimganj district said.

Das informed that the joint party, on Saturday evening, intercepted a truck, bearing the registration number NL-01AB-8938, in the Badarpur area of Karimganj district.

He stated further that the truck was heading towards Guwahati.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

