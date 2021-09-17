Guwahati, Sep 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government has augmented its oxygen storage capacity to 342 metric tonnes and in case there is an outbreak of the third wave of Covid-19, it will be in a better position to deal with the situation. Sarma dedicated 14 of the 40 oxygen generators, received as donation from the PM-CARES Fund and set up in 14 hospitals across the state, to the people on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. The 14 oxygen generators have a capacity to generate 15.71 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas per day.

The remaining 26 generators with a capacity of 47.69 metric tonnes per day will be inaugurated soon, an official release said.

"These (14) oxygen generation plants will greatly help the health services delivery system of the state to provide critical care facilities to the patients," Sarma said. He thanked the prime minister for donating the oxygen generators which, besides helping the state to become self-sufficient, can provide medical oxygen to the neighbouring states during any emergency situation. Assam has also made good progress in inoculating people against Covid-19 as 75 per cent of the total eligible population received the vaccine with 20 per cent of them got both doses, Sarma said.

