India News | Assam CM Offers Prayers at Jagannath Temple in Odisha

Puri (Odisha) [India], November 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday offered prayers at Jagannath Temple in Odisha.

"I had the opportunity to come here and offer prayers at Jagannath Temple. Coming to the Jagannath Temple during the last five days of Kartik Maas holds a lot of importance," the Assam CM said.

Earlier today, Assam CM arrived at Bhubaneswar airport in Odisha and received a warm welcome from party workers and leaders.

The Rath Yatra is one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the world. The Yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath at Shri Kshetra Puri Dham in Odisha.

At Puri, idols of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings- elder brother Lord Balabhadra and younger sister Devi Subhadra installed on majestic chariots give darshan to the public and visit the Gundicha Temple.

The three chariots are pulled by lakhs of devotees from in front of the Singha Dwar of Jagannath Temple towards the Gundicha Temple. According to Puri Shree Mandir Administration about 13 lakh people participate in the chariot festival.

The deities had a nine-day sojourn at the Gundicha temple. They return to Shree Mandir after completing the Yatra on the same chariots during the 'Bahuda Yatra.' (ANI)

