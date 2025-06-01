India News | Assam: Flash Floods, Landslides Kill Eight People in Last 24 Hours

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Eight people died due to floods and landslides in Assam in the last 24 hours, according to the officials.

Agency News ANI| Jun 01, 2025 08:40 AM IST
India News | Assam: Flash Floods, Landslides Kill Eight People in Last 24 Hours
Representative image

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 1 (ANI): Eight people died due to floods and landslides in Assam in the last 24 hours, according to the officials.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reports, three people died in floods and five died in landslides.

"Two people, including a child, died due to the flood in Golaghat district, while one person drowned in flood waters in Lakhimpur district," ASDMA said.

On the other hand, five people lost their lives and two others were injured due to landslides in the Kamrup (Metro) district.

Following incessant and heavy rainfall in Assam and neighbouring states, 175 villages under 20 revenue circles in 12 districts of the state--Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Darrang, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Biswanath, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong West--were affected in the first spell of floods in the state.

The ASDMA flood report stated that 58091 people in 12 districts were affected by the first spell of floods. 791.32 hectares of crop-land submerged by flood waters.

Nearly 7000 flood-affected people are taking shelter in relief camps and relief distribution centres set by the district administration.

The district administration has set up 16 relief camps and relief distribution centres in the flood-hit areas.

The flood waters washed away 194 animals. 75918 animals have been affected in the flood-hit districts.

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, and local administration are engaged in rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

In the last 24 hours, flood waters damaged 22 roads, one bridge, breached 3 embankments, damaged 4 other embankments, irrigation canals, school buildings, Anganwadi centres, etc.

On the other hand, 9865 people were affected by urban floods in Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Darrang, Cachar, and Kamrup (M) districts.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Assam Housing Urban & Affairs Minister (DoHUA) Jayanta Mallabaruah visited various flood-affected areas in Guwahati to assess the prevailing situation and review the government's emergency response measures.

    Meanwhile, on Saturday, Assam Housing Urban & Affairs Minister (DoHUA) Jayanta Mallabaruah visited various flood-affected areas in Guwahati to assess the prevailing situation and review the government's emergency response measures.

    During his inspection, the Minister visited several critical sites, including Juripar, the inundated stretch from Basistha Chariali to Balughat along the National Highway, the area near Excel Care Hospital, Pandu Temple Ghat, Kamakhya Foothills, B Baruah Road, GS Road, the area behind the AGP Office in Ambari, Pibco Point, Rukminigaon, Rukmininagar, and others.

    Minister Baruah addressed the media and explained that many of these flood-affected zones function like basins, collecting runoff from the surrounding hills. He informed that two major drainage channels are currently under construction to divert this water. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    Meanwhile, on Saturday, Assam Housing Urban & Affairs Minister (DoHUA) Jayanta Mallabaruah visited various flood-affected areas in Guwahati to assess the prevailing situation and review the government's emergency response measures.

    During his inspection, the Minister visited several critical sites, including Juripar, the inundated stretch from Basistha Chariali to Balughat along the National Highway, the area near Excel Care Hospital, Pandu Temple Ghat, Kamakhya Foothills, B Baruah Road, GS Road, the area behind the AGP Office in Ambari, Pibco Point, Rukminigaon, Rukmininagar, and others.

    Minister Baruah addressed the media and explained that many of these flood-affected zones function like basins, collecting runoff from the surrounding hills. He informed that two major drainage channels are currently under construction to divert this water. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

