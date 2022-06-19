Cachar (Assam) [India], June 19 (ANI): Various areas in Assam's Cachar district witnessed a flood-like situation on Sunday.

The Berenga Betukandi area too was flooded.

Also Read | The #YogiAdityanath Government in #UttarPradesh Has Decided to Augment Medical Facilities … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The entire area is now flooded after an embankment of the Barak river was washed away.

Earlier, floods and resultant landslides in Assam claimed 62 lives this year so far.

Also Read | Ben Stiller Partners With UNHCR in Poland To Help Ukrainian Refugees.

In the last 24 hours, eight people died after drowning in flood waters - two each in Barpeta and Karimganj districts, one each in Darrang, Hailakandi, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts and eight people are still missing.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), out of 62 people, 51 people died in floods while 11 persons lost their lives in landslides.

Nearly 31 lakh people of 32 districts - Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, have been affected by the second wave of the deluge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)