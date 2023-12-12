Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 11 (ANI): The sleuths of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption of Assam police arrested a government employee on Monday while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000, officials said.

The arrested government employee was identified as Sudhir Kumar Paul, Lot Mandal of the office of the Circle Officer, Bongaigaon Revenue Circle in Bongaigaon district.

According to Rajib Saikia, joint director of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Assam, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Sudhir Kumar Paul had demanded Rs 40,000 as a bribe from the complainant for mutation-related works.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Monday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Bongaigaon Revenue Circle.

"Sudhir Kumar Paul was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 4,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant," Saika said.

The bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.

"Finding sufficient evidence against the public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam," he said.

In this connection, a case has been registered at the ACB Police Station, he added. (ANI)

